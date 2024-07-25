Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 29,256 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 194,726 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 168,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $62.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

