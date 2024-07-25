Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 30,051 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,051 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $197.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $160.38 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.97.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

