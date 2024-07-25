Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 43,696 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,696 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

