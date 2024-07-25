Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 54,659 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,659 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.