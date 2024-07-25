Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,765 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

