Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $404.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

