Otter Tail Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. Otter Tail has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

