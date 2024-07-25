Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $46.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTLK opened at $8.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.71. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Outlook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

