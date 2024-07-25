Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Up 6.6%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.22 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.22 ($0.11). Approximately 242,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 750,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.71 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

