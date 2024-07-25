Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32. 6,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 4,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.