PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.06, but opened at $98.62. PACCAR shares last traded at $102.18, with a volume of 473,289 shares traded.

The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

