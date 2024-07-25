Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.17.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

