Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Paragon 28 worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $5,824,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 217,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FNA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 2.7 %

FNA stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.