Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $183.31 and last traded at $183.31, with a volume of 12998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Park National Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park National by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

