Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione Acquires 1,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) CEO Vito S. Pantilione acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.70. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $837,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.