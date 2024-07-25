Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.69.

Parkland stock opened at C$38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$35.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.90.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

