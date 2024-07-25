PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at $672,573,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

