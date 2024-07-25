Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4,386.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 632,235 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,087,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,729,856 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $163,968,000 after buying an additional 437,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 379,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

