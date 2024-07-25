Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $482.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.