Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Announces Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

