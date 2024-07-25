Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) were down 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.60 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 212,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 81,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Trading Down 12.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,201.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 665.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.95.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

Featured Stories

