Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$53.08.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

