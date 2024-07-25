PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.