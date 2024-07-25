Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Paul Campbell Atherley Sells 1,435,000 Shares

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £243,950 ($315,506.98).
Paul Campbell Atherley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Paul Campbell Atherley sold 65,000 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,131.92).
Pensana Price Performance
LON PRE opened at GBX 15.18 ($0.20) on Thursday. Pensana Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.49). The company has a market capitalization of £43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,517.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.82.
About Pensana
Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.
