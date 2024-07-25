Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair stock opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

