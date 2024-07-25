Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNR. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of PNR opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $97,083,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $45,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 484,810 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

