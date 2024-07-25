Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $87.11, with a volume of 1075781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

Pentair Company Profile



Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

