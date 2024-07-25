Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.87.

NYSE:PNR opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 200.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

