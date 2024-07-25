Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

