Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) versus Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Permex Petroleum and Diamond Offshore Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.5% of Permex Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling -294.90% -183.15% -78.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 2.50 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Diamond Offshore Drilling $725.45 million 0.00 -$2.14 billion N/A N/A

Permex Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

