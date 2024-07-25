Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $111.36 and last traded at $110.23, with a volume of 1588571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.22.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 111.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.