Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at $28,947,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,506 shares of company stock valued at $375,299 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

