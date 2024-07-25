Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 60,558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

