PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 154,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 174,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

