PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 154,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 174,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
