Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Head to Head Comparison

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinterest and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 9 18 0 2.67 VNET Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. VNET Group has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 41.09%. Given VNET Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Pinterest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

88.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 4.64% 5.93% 5.05% VNET Group -39.32% -15.69% -3.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and VNET Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $3.19 billion 8.30 -$35.61 million $0.21 184.76 VNET Group $1.04 billion 0.50 -$372.38 million ($2.64) -0.77

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than VNET Group. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinterest beats VNET Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

