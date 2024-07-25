Piper Sandler Downgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMBK

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $471.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.