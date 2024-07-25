Piper Sandler Increases Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Price Target to $24.00

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $372.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In related news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,072.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,881 shares of company stock worth $256,663. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $10,532,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

