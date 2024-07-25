Piper Sandler Raises Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target to $8.50

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

About Western New England Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

