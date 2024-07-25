Piper Sandler Raises Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Price Target to $8.50

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.69. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western New England Bancorp
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.