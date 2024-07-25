Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 219.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,071 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Pixelworks Stock Down 1.0 %

PXLW opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

