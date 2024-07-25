Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given Neutral Rating at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

PII stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1,286.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

