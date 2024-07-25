Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PII

Polaris Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.