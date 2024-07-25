Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Bank of America began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Polaris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Polaris by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

