Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PII. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

NYSE PII opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

