Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $85.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PII

Polaris Trading Down 6.7 %

PII opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. Polaris has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Polaris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Polaris by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.