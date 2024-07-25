Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 144963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.
The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PII has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Polaris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Polaris by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
