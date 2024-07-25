Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of C$27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.01 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.89 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock has a market cap of C$271.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.