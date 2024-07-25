Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Popular worth $790,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Popular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,898,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

