Portland General Electric Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2028 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

