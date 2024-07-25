PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $139.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

