PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of PRA Group worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $938.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

